Student arrested for taking part in shooting

A 17-year-old student accused of shooting a man in the shoulder with a homemade air-rifle in the company of another youth armed with an AK-47 – was arrested in Banteay Meanchey’s O’Chrou district on Saturday.

District Military Police Commander Chea Pisei said yesterday that suspect Pang Wing had allegedly shot the man, causing a “minor” injury, during an argument between two groups on April 7, after which one of his companions fired off several rounds from an AK-47.

On the night of April 29, he continued, the victim told authorities he had seen the suspect at a concert, where authorities arrested Wing. “We have not yet confiscated his [homemade] gun, and we are looking for his group of five or six people – one of them with the AK-47,” Pisei said.

One district police official, who asked not to be named, said that authorities had previously confiscated guns from the suspect.

“We knew he had used guns to shoot many times, but there were no injuries and he was [still] in school, so we did not take any action. We just asked his parents to hand us the guns,” he said.