Student group leader set to face questioning

The head of a student group has been summonsed for questioning after calling for a peaceful demonstration against attempts to dissolve the main opposition party.

Leng Seng Hong, the head of the Federation of Cambodian Intellectuals and Students, posted a letter to Facebook calling for a demonstration on Thursday – the same day Court Prosecutor Sieng Sok issued a summons.

The summons orders Seng Hong to appear at the Internal Security Department within the National Police headquarters before November 30 for “interrogation of inciting to commit a crime”, according to a copy of the summons.

Seng Hong yesterday questioned the legality of the summons, saying the Constitution guarantees his freedom of expression, while the Law on Peaceful Assembly and Association allows for demonstrations to take place. He added that he believes he is now under police surveillance.

“Lately, I am threatened via phone and I am being observed by [people] riding around my house,” he said. “People [are also] searching about my background at my hometown. I am scared, but I have decided that I will go to the national police station to give testimony.”

He said he didn’t yet know when exactly he would go to the National Police station to answer questions.

Neither Court Prosecutor Sok nor Kirt Chatharith, spokesman for the National Police, could be reached for comment yesterday.