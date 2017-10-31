Supreme Court ruling dissolves 9 small parties

The Supreme Court yesterday dissolved nine minor political parties for allegedly violating the Law on Political Parties (LPP), though none of them participated in the recently concluded commune elections or the 2013 national election.

The dissolution follows a Ministry of Interior complaint filed on August 29 to the high court asking that the small parties be dissolved for not complying with the LPP.

In a 90-minute hearing, Interior Ministry lawyers presented the case for dissolution against the nine parties, each of which was accused of not conforming to Article 31 of the law, whereby they are required to send the ministry annual activity and financial reports, as well as bank account details.

Among the nine parties dissolved were the Khmer Citizen Party and the Light of Freedom Party.

None of the parties were represented in court. Chhim Kan, deputy director of the ministry’s Department of Associations and Political Affairs, said the step for dissolution was taken after the nine parties failed to listen to earlier directives.

“They still continued to commit serious crimes even after the Phnom Penh Municipal Court has fined and punished them,” he said.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on November 16 in regards to a case for dissolution involving the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.