Suspect in child killing arrested

A man suspected of murdering a newborn baby in a vicious attack earlier this month was arrested in Battambang province’s Mong Russey district yesterday after a two-week manhunt, according to police.

Suspect Hong Pisey, 33, is accused of attempting to rape an 11-year-old girl before going on to violently assault her mother, her 4-year-old brother and her 1-month-old sister. The infant died from her injuries, but the boy underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover.

Battambang deputy police chief Chet Vanny, who spearheaded the manhunt with assistance from the Child Protection Unit (CPU), said authorities had tracked Pisey to Preah Vihear, then back to Battambang.

“I will . . . send the suspect to the court [yesterday] evening. We’re preparing charges of premeditated murder,” he said.

The mother of the slain child, Prak Phalla, was “very happy” that the suspect had been captured, and said she hoped “police authorities and the court sentence him to prison for life”.

James McCabe, of the CPU, said the hunt was emotional for all involved, while Pich Saran, police chief for Sampov Loun district, said his forces had barely slept during the manhunt.