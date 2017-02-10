Suspect in Thailand murder found: report

Cambodian authorities were yesterday prepared to hand over to Thai authorities one of two men wanted in the murder of British national Tony Kenway in Pattaya last month, according to a Bangkok Post report attributed to a senior police official.

While numerous Cambodian border control and police officials contacted by The Post yesterday denied knowledge of the alleged arrest and transfer, Houth Borom, chief of staff of Koh Kong province’s international checkpoint seemed to indicate there was truth to it.

“We cooperated with Thai authorities; they heard one of the suspects was arrested and we were working on it,” he said, without offering further details.

Captain Samoraphum Chanto, commander of the Thai marine unit in Trat province, which borders Koh Kong, told the Bangkok Post that the man arrested was the man believed to have masterminded the shooting death.

In previous media reports, Thai police had identified the gunman as South African Abel Caldeira Bonita, while Briton Miles Dicken Turner was said to have driven the getaway vehicle, a motorcycle

According to the Bangkok Post, the two entered Thailand from Cambodia at the border in Khlong Yai district and fled back into Cambodia via the same route on the same day as the murder.

Both were still believed to be large as of yesterday’s report.