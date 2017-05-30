Search form

Three wounded victims of a shooting at the Krang Skear Forestry Administration office last week are treated at a hospital in Kampong Chhnang province. Photo supplied
Suspects released in Forestry official’s killing

Two of five suspects arrested following a fatal shooting last Tuesday at a Forestry Administration office in Kampong Chhnang province have been released due to a lack of evidence that they were involved.

Provincial Police Chief Louch Sovannara said that the two suspects – a female villager and a soldier – who were arrested on Wednesday returned home Saturday.

The shooting at the Krang Skea Forestry Administration office killed a forestry official, Soeng Hat, 53, and injured three others.

Sovannara said that three soldiers arrested in possession of an AK-47 are still being detained at the Kampong Chhnang Provincial Military Police Command, awaiting results of a firearm examination which would reveal if the shell casings retrieved from the crime scene had been fired from the weapon.

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
