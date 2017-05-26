Authorities inspect the scene yesterday where a 12-year-old girl was raped in Takeo province. CPU

Takeo man accused of raping and murdering child

A man has been arrested after he allegedly raped and murdered an 11-year-old girl on Wednesday in Takeo province, authorities said yesterday.

Sim Vanna, 23, allegedly confessed to raping, then smothering the victim in a sugarcane field around 500 metres from her home, according to Ouk Kan, Koh Andet district deputy police chief.

“He collected her dress and carried her to throw her into the water, and cleaned his hands that were stained with blood and walked home,” Kan said.

The girl had gone to tend cows with three friends, who went home early. When one went back to find the victim, she saw the suspect throwing her body into a pond.

The suspect had previously been jailed for theft. He only confessed after police told him the victim had survived the attack and would recognise him.

James McCabe, of the Child Protection Unit, said his team was also investigating the case.

“Although we are down on the reported instances of child homicide so far this year, it is still extremely concerning we have individuals in the community willing to kill a child,” he said.

Vanna is expected to be charged with aggravated murder.