Teen dead and child injured in B-40 explosion

One boy died and another was severely injured after an unexploded B-40 rocket they were playing with detonated in Boeng Daeng village, in Kampong Cham’s Stung Trang district, on Monday.

District police chief Pak Cheat said that the victim, Yorn Meng, 16, had picked up the unexploded ordnance from the rice fields where he was laying mouse traps with his friends. The group brought the rocket back to the village, where Meng started to strike at it with an axe.

Meng died immediately at the scene, while Khlok Chhveit, 11, who was nearby when the ordnance exploded, sustained severe injuries on the left side of his body.

“Currently the victim is unconscious and in the emergency room in Kampong Cham Provincial Hospital,” he said.

Cheat added that every month, he works with local authorities to raise awareness about the dangers of UXO in schools.

“We have regularly reminded the public not to touch, or stay away from, the unexploded ordnances and report to local authorities or experts if they spot any types of unexploded ordnances,” he said.

Khouth Sophak Chakrya
