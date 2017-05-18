‘Terrorists’ arrested: Members of KNLF given court date

Three men taken into custody at a Khmer National Liberation Front press conference in Phnom Penh are expected to be charged with “incitement” today, police said, despite initial reports that one of the men had not in fact been a suspect.

The arrests took place on Tuesday at the home of Savak Khit a self-proclaimed “Inter-Racialism High Commissioner” – during a press conference in which member Thuy Vy called on the government to release jailed KNLF members.

Municipal Deputy Police Chief Sim Vuthy said yesterday that Khit who was initially said to have accompanied police of his own accord on Tuesday – had also been arrested along with Vy and fellow organiser Lim Sophea.

The KNLF, a political party led by Sam Serey, is considered a terrorist organisation by the Cambodian government, though it has never offered any evidence that the group’s intentions are violent.

Vy had confessed to being a KNLF member on Tuesday, while Sophea denied it.

According to Vuthy, the three are preliminarily charged with “direct incitement to commit a crime or disrupt social security”, and will be brought to court today.