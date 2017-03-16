Thais ‘offer trains’ for new rail link

The Thai government has made a verbal commitment to supply four trains to Cambodia for a railway set to connect the neighbouring countries by early July, said Ly Borin, undersecretary of state at the Public Works and Transport Ministry and director of the Cambodia Railroad Renovation Plan.

“The Thais promised that they will offer us four trains, but they have not declared it in writing yet. Via an oral promise, Thailand claimed that in late June or early July, they will send the trains to Cambodia,” Borin said, adding that the Cambodia-Thailand railway, which was constructed in the 1960s, has not been operating since its disconnection in 1975.

According to Borin, the train route, which runs from Battambang to Banteay Meanchey before crossing over the border to Sa Kaeo province in Thailand, is expected to begin its test phase by early July.

Currently, Cambodia operates a railway linking Phnom Penh to Preah Sihanouk province, and a railway running from Phnom Penh to Pursat is still under construction.

Borin added that the prime ministers of both countries will travel the route together after the official launch of the test phase.