Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Thirteen more White Building families accept compensation

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
White building residents sign contracts accepting compensation offered by the Land Ministry yesterday after the closed door meeting Hong Menea

Thirteen more White Building families accept compensation

The Ministry of Land Management today convinced another 13 White Building families to accept compensation packages and vacate the site ahead of a major redevelopment project, leaving just 28 holdouts that continue to reject the terms.

After a closed-door meeting with Land Minister Chea Sophara, the 28 remaining families said they were still looking to get higher prices for their apartments, with ministry spokesman Seang Lot saying he was confident the holdouts will be convinced soon.

“I am fully confident the remaining 28 families will not take a long time, and will probably sign the contract either this afternoon or tomorrow,” he said, after the meeting.

The iconic but dilapidated structure is slated to be demolished and replaced with a 21-storey mixed use building that will be developed by Japanese firm Arakawa Co at a cost of around $70 million.

Building resident Em Buny said the government compensation offer of $1,400 per square metre, was too low to find a new apartment in the city, despite her 48 square metres fetching her around $67,000.

“My original demand was $3,000, and then we lowered it down to $2,000 per square metre,” she said, adding that Sophara yesterday said no higher demands would be entertained. “He told us if we talk about price, there was no point in talking.”

Fellow resident Chin Neath signed off on compensation for her nine square metres five days ago, but only because she feared she would be forcibly evicted if she did not take the money.

“My neighbours told us that ministry would clear our houses if there were only 10 families remaining, so I was very scared,” she said.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Keo Mom, director of LY LY Food Industry, on being a businesswoman in Cambodia

Mrs Keo Mom is the director of LY LY Food Industry as well as the head of the Cambodia Women Enterpreneurs Association.

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

View from the provinces: How the campaigns played out last week

This is part of our election blog.

CNRP spokesperson Yim Sovann seen speaking at an event in a photograph posted on his Facebook page. Facebook

NEC says it cannot force firms to offer time off for elections

In response to a CNRP request to allow garment workers to take a day off on the Monday after the June 4 commune elections, the National Election Co