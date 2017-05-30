Thirteen more White Building families accept compensation

The Ministry of Land Management today convinced another 13 White Building families to accept compensation packages and vacate the site ahead of a major redevelopment project, leaving just 28 holdouts that continue to reject the terms.

After a closed-door meeting with Land Minister Chea Sophara, the 28 remaining families said they were still looking to get higher prices for their apartments, with ministry spokesman Seang Lot saying he was confident the holdouts will be convinced soon.

“I am fully confident the remaining 28 families will not take a long time, and will probably sign the contract either this afternoon or tomorrow,” he said, after the meeting.

The iconic but dilapidated structure is slated to be demolished and replaced with a 21-storey mixed use building that will be developed by Japanese firm Arakawa Co at a cost of around $70 million.

Building resident Em Buny said the government compensation offer of $1,400 per square metre, was too low to find a new apartment in the city, despite her 48 square metres fetching her around $67,000.

“My original demand was $3,000, and then we lowered it down to $2,000 per square metre,” she said, adding that Sophara yesterday said no higher demands would be entertained. “He told us if we talk about price, there was no point in talking.”

Fellow resident Chin Neath signed off on compensation for her nine square metres five days ago, but only because she feared she would be forcibly evicted if she did not take the money.

“My neighbours told us that ministry would clear our houses if there were only 10 families remaining, so I was very scared,” she said.