Phnom Penh Post - Three arrested for murder in Thailand

Three Cambodian suspects pose for a photograph after they were arrested for allegedly killing a fellow Cambodian in Thailand. Photo supplied
Three arrested for murder in Thailand

Three Cambodian nationals were arrested in Thailand’s Chanthaburi province on Monday for allegedly stabbing a Cambodian co-worker to death after a drunken argument.

According to a Cambodian diplomatic official in Sa Kaeo province, who spoke on the condition of anonymity yesterday, the three suspects – Oy Kemsun, 25; Ai Piseth, 29; and Ret Virak, 19 were working at a longan plantation along with the victim, Suen Sae, 38.

According to a Thai police report, he said, officials in Chanthaburi had interrogated the suspects and witnesses, who claimed that the four had been drinking together until 8pm before the incident on Monday.

“The report confirmed that after [drinking], they argued and insulted each other until they got violent. The victim was beaten and stabbed to death by the suspects,” the official said.

“After killing the victim, [the suspects] escaped to Cambodia, but they were intercepted at the border checkpoint.”

The Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman, Chum Sounry, could not be reached for comment yesterday.

