Officials pose for a photograph after arresting a suspect accused of illegally transporting timber last week in Stung Treng province. GRK

Three charged over timber smuggling

Authorities charged one suspect in Stung Treng province on Friday and two others in Tbong Khmum province yesterday in two separate incidents of timber smuggling.

Kim Hongsan, the Stung Treng provincial prosecutor, said yesterday that the provincial court charged a local journalist identified only as “Oeun”, 34, for transporting timber in Samaki commune.

“The court charged him for illegal transporting of wood and now he’s staying at the prison for two days already,” he said.

According to Lien Seng, the director of the provincial Department of Agriculture, the suspect is a reporter for the media outlet “Ta Prohm” and was arrested on Thursday by Military Police, who confiscated a dozen pieces of thnong luxury timber.

Ministry of Information spokesman Ouk Kimseng confirmed yesterday that the outlet is licensed by the ministry, but that the responsibility for the crime lies with the perpetrator, not with the news outlet.

Meanwhile, the Tbong Khmum Provincial Court charged Phoeung Pheang, 26, and Nuon Sophal, 49, under Article 96 and Article 98 of the Forestry Law for collecting and transporting wood illegally, courtspokesman Theng Cheang said.

They were arrested in Ponhea Krek district by military police and economic police, who confiscated a car loaded with 54 pieces of rosewood.

“The judge decided on Sunday morning to put them in pre-trial detention and send them to provincial prison,” Cheang said.