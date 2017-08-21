Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Three charged over timber smuggling

Officials pose for a photograph after arresting a suspect accused of illegally transporting timber last week in Stung Treng province.
Officials pose for a photograph after arresting a suspect accused of illegally transporting timber last week in Stung Treng province. GRK

Three charged over timber smuggling

Authorities charged one suspect in Stung Treng province on Friday and two others in Tbong Khmum province yesterday in two separate incidents of timber smuggling.

Kim Hongsan, the Stung Treng provincial prosecutor, said yesterday that the provincial court charged a local journalist identified only as “Oeun”, 34, for transporting timber in Samaki commune.

“The court charged him for illegal transporting of wood and now he’s staying at the prison for two days already,” he said.

According to Lien Seng, the director of the provincial Department of Agriculture, the suspect is a reporter for the media outlet “Ta Prohm” and was arrested on Thursday by Military Police, who confiscated a dozen pieces of thnong luxury timber.

Ministry of Information spokesman Ouk Kimseng confirmed yesterday that the outlet is licensed by the ministry, but that the responsibility for the crime lies with the perpetrator, not with the news outlet.

Meanwhile, the Tbong Khmum Provincial Court charged Phoeung Pheang, 26, and Nuon Sophal, 49, under Article 96 and Article 98 of the Forestry Law for collecting and transporting wood illegally, courtspokesman Theng Cheang said.

They were arrested in Ponhea Krek district by military police and economic police, who confiscated a car loaded with 54 pieces of rosewood.

“The judge decided on Sunday morning to put them in pre-trial detention and send them to provincial prison,” Cheang said.

Contact author: Mech Dara
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

What happened at the Laos-Cambodia border last week?

Tensions seemed to subside as quickly as they escalated at the Laos-Cambodia border.

Phnom Penh eats: Where shaved ice meets a sugar rush

Shaved ice, fruit toppings, and a squirt of cream – these are the ingredients to make a perfect bingsu.