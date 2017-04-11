Three held for timber smuggling

Three people were arrested yesterday in Stung Treng province for trying to smuggle nearly 3 tonnes of luxury timber disguised as a truckload of cassava to Vietnam yesterday.

Uy Kvai, deputy director of criminal investigations with the provincial military police, said that the suspects were arrested in Stung Treng commune’s Reachea Nukol village after provincial Forestry Administration and military police discovered the timber hidden under the cassava.

“The 146 pieces of hidden timber are thnong luxury timber,” he said. “The suspect and evidence were sent to the Stung Treng provincial forestry administration.”

Kvai identified the suspects as driver Sok Chivoan, 22; his brother Sok Yoeurn, 19; and the cassava owner, Nou Sros, 20.

Orn Chan Socheat, of the provincial Forestry Administration, said the haul totalled 3.74 cubic metres. He said the suspects would face preliminary charges of “collecting and hauling forest goods without permission” under the Law on Forestry.

They could face one to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 100 million riel (about $25,000).