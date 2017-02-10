Destruction caused after a lumber truck crashed into a home yesterday before catapulting off a nearby bridge into a dry canal in Kratie province. ANN.

Three hurt as car plunges off of bridge

A driver and two passengers were seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a villager’s home in Kratie early yesterday morning, damaging the house before catapulting off a nearby bridge into a dry canal.

The driver, Ram Sarath, 31, was injured when his left leg was trapped in the vehicle’s door, said Horn Poch, Kratie deputy police chief in charge of traffic. Sarath’s wife, Sorn Molida, 23, and the couple’s 18-year-old nephew, Pronh, were knocked unconscious during the accident.

The driver had been transporting wooden doors and windows to build a new home in Kampong Cham province when the brakes on his vehicle failed, said Kratie town police chief Neth Lin.

Lin also noted that there was a dangerous curve in the road near the bridge. All of the injured parties were rushed to a provincial hospital. The nephew, however, was later sent to Vietnam for treatment due to the severity of his injuries.

A similar case occurred in the same spot in the road last year, with a driver running into a nearby house and seriously injuring the son of the homeowner.