A woman receives care at a medical facility in Kampong Chhnang after she was involved in an accident at a construction in Khun Rang on Tuesday. Photo supplied

Three injured as truck hits building site

A firewood-loaded truck destined for the capital crashed into a bulldozer at a construction site in Kampong Chhnang’s Khun Rang commune on Tuesday due to faulty brakes, injuring three workers from the provincial department of public works and transportation.

According to Boribor district deputy police chief Ros Bunnarith, the truck driver had applied the brakes as he approached the road construction site on National Road 5, but the vehicle failed to stop, resulting in the collision, which injured the bulldozer driver and two construction workers nearby.

While the truck driver fled on foot, the truck’s owner, 38-year-old Hort Sivheang, visited the victims – one seriously injured and two slightly – at the provincial hospital and compensated them. He will also be fined for contravening the Traffic Law as the truck was found to be “self-assembled” and the brakes “defective”.

“We are happy that the party representing the truck is appearing to solve the case legally,” Bunnarith said. “This shows that our people understand the law and [are willing to] bear responsibility for their own mistakes.”