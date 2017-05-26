Search form

Timber bust at Pursat sanctuary

Some 80 cubic metres of illegal luxury timber were discovered at Phnom Samkos Wildlife Sanctuary by Military Police in Pursat province during a three-day operation that started on Monday.

Provincial Military Police Deputy Commander Nhim Ny said yesterday that authorities raided Stung Thmey village in Veal Veng district’s Pramuoy commune to uncover 132 reachkol and 159 first-grade thnong logs.

“In total, our teams discovered 77.63 cubic metres of timber,” he said.

According to Ny, the seized timber has been temporarily handed to environment officials at the sanctuary for further action, and investigations into the owners of the timber are ongoing.

He added that his task force will also be patrolling other locations to intercept forest crimes.

Koth Boran, deputy director of the Provincial Environment Department, said he has yet to receive a report on the bust from the sanctuary or the Provincial Military Police.

Em Phuong Vibol, deputy director of the sanctuary, could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
