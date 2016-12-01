Search form

Toilet traffickers flush away their freedom

Two men who decided to bring their drug-dealing business to a toilet saw their efforts flushed down the drain on Tuesday.

The duo’s clandestine latrine business in the capital’s Chbar Ampov district caught the attention of vigilant villagers, who alerted police, resulting in a raid that turned up six bags of crystal meth complete with assorted drug paraphernalia.

The junkies were arrested and will face a change of environment in the provincial municipal court – a more pleasant-smelling one, at least.

