Top district cop accused of graft

Nob Sarak, police chief of Siem Reap’s Varin district, has been accused of corruption by his deputy chief and nine police officers working under him in a complaint filed last week with the provincial police chief.

In the complaint filed by deputy police chief Ke Sam Ravong, Sarak is accused of pocketing 1 million riel, or about $250, from a case that was settled outside of court. The case allegedly involved two people who got into a fight during an event at a pagoda and were arrested for causing injuries to police who intervened.

The suspects agreed to pay Sam Ravong 1.5 million riel, but Sarak, who received the money, allegedly offered Sam Ravong just $50, which he didn’t accept. Sarak allegedly distributed half a million riel, or $125, to an unspecified number of officers from the amount that Sam Ravong was supposed to have received, and pocketed the rest.

Sarak is also accused of taking bribes from three officers in return for traffic police positions. He denied each of the allegations yesterday, saying that Ravong and the others simply want his position.

A provincial official yesterday said investigators had been assigned to the case.

Niem Chheng
