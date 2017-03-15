Torrential rains destroy homes in Pailin and Battambang

Torrential rain severely damaged 30 houses in Pailin and Battambang provinces on Monday evening, local officials confirmed yesterday. An Sam Ath, chief of Pailin’s Sala Krao commune, said the heavy rain blew the roofs off of seven houses in his area and caused damage to some property.

“Right now, the authorities are helping to repair the houses of the victims,” Ath said, adding that there were no casualties. Meanwhile, 20 houses were struck in Battambang’s Kamrieng district.

“Eight houses were completely destroyed and two CPP banners collapsed as well,” said Kamrieng district police chief Kem Ponlork. “After the rain died down, there were reports from local authorities that 20 houses fell down or lost their roofs. No one got hurt or died.”

Heavy rainfall has struck 15 times so far this year, according to Keo Vy, spokesman of the National Committee for Disaster Management. Takeo, Battambang, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap and Oddar Meanchey provinces have been the hardest-hit.

During the same period, one man died, two were injured and 172 houses were damaged by the heavy rain, with 52 completely destroyed. Four school buildings were also ruined, Vy said.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology predicts such storms to continue from mid-March onward.