Total lightning deaths lower so far this year

Thunderstorm lightning seen over National Assembly last month in Phnom Penh.
Total lightning deaths lower so far this year

Rainstorms and lightning strikes killed a combined 43 people and injured 79, while damaging 2,735 homes in the first five months of the year, according to a report by the National Committee for Disaster Management.

The number of deaths marks a significant decline in weather-related casualties compared with the same period last year. In the first five months of 2016, there were 47 people were killed and 154 injured in strikes.

“During the switch from dry to rainy season, rainstorms and lightning often happen, causing danger to people and animals,” said NCDM Spokesman Keo Vy.

Chan Yutha, spokesman for the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, said yesterday that heavy rains are forecast until June 4, the day of the commune elections. “During this period, floods might happen,” he cautioned, noting rainfall would decrease in the second week of June.

