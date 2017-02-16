Tourist from UK drowns off Koh Rong

The body of British national Aisha Ife Roberts was found floating near a village on Koh Rong off the coast of Sihanoukville yesterday.

Roberts, 33, disappeared on Tuesday after a diving session with a large group of friends, who emerged from the water to find her missing.

According to Heng Kem An, Koh Rong commune police chief, Roberts arrived in Cambodia on February 5 this year and rented boats with her friends for a trip to the popular resort island on Valentine’s Day afternoon.

“[Her friends] confirmed that Roberts disappeared while they were snorkelling, they did not know what had happened to her,” he said, adding that her body was subsequently found by Koh Rong Dive Center staff at 1pm yesterday.

Seng Huorleang, Koh Rong deputy commune chief, said the search started on Tuesday afternoon and ended yesterday when her body surfaced on the waters near Koh Touch village.

According to Preah Sihanouk police chief Chuon Narin, an autopsy determined the cause of death to be drowning and the British Embassy has been called for repatriation of the body.