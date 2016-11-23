Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - A tragedy remembered

A woman pays her respects to those who died in the 2010 Water Festival stampede.
A woman pays her respects to those who died in the 2010 Water Festival stampede. Heng Chivoan

A tragedy remembered

Government authorities and the opposition party yesterday held religious ceremonies to mark the sixth anniversary of the stampede that killed 353 people during the 2010 Water Festival. At a stupa near the site dedicated to the victims, Phnom Penh governor Pa Socheatvong acknowledged poor management had contributed to the tragedy, saying City Hall had endeavoured to learn from the incident to stop it from happening again.

"This case happened because of carelessness in good management," Socheatvong told about 800 people gathered to pay tribute. However, at a similar event held at the Cambodia National Rescue Party headquarters yesterday, CNRP vice president Kem Sokha slammed the fact that no one had been held accountable for the deaths.

"In other countries if such a case happened, there would be a person held responsible," said Sokha, who in 2014 drew criticism for accusing Vietnam of orchestrating the stampede.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".