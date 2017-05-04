Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Tweets save 650 mynas from the dinner plate

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Authorities inspect bird cages during an illegal bird trafficking bust yesterday in Kratie province. FRESH NEWS

Tweets save 650 mynas from the dinner plate

Authorities in Kratie province yesterday rescued 650 wild myna birds captured by a villager from Chet Borei district’s Bos Leav commune, who fled prior to officers arriving.

The birds, taken from the forest and discovered by happenstance in Prek Ta Thoeung village, were likely slated for sale either for food or pets, according to local officials.

Deputy Chet Borei District Chief Uong Sambath said he uncovered the avian abduction from multiple tweets. “This morning, I went to buy bricks in that village, and I heard the sound of the birds,” Sambath said. “I went to the house and found the birds. I left the place and told relevant authorities to take action.”

Sambath said the birds, which he said were common hill myna, were housed in seven cages and could have been headed to Vietnam, where song birds are commonly kept as pets.

However, Bos Leav Commune Chief Ky Thy said the birds, which he said were white-vented myna, were likely destined for a restaurant, as 20 were found already plucked. He alleged Phok Neng, 37, owner of the home where the birds were found, had caught them in a nearby forest.

“He would sell them in the village or maybe 10 to 20 in a restaurant,” Thy said. “Only myna that can speak were transported to Vietnam,” he added, referring to birds who learn to mimic.

The officials said the birds were freed by local officials from the Forestry Administration, which could not be reached yesterday for comment.

Contact author: Niem Chheng
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Phnom Penh eats: Chicken claws at The House of Lu

Delicious food and a special name brought huge fame to Jeung Mon Ptas Lu – “The House of Lu’s Chicken Claws” – restaurant in Phnom Penh.

Khmer New Year games: it’s never too late to try them out

Even though games such as “Fight for the leaf” or “Hide the towel” are traditionally played during the Khmer New Year holidays

Khmer New Year getaway: Ghost Island

One of 23 islands in the sea of Koh Kong, Koh Kmoch (Ghost Island) has a wealth of corals and other sealife visible through its crystal clear water.