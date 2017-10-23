Two ‘animal traffickers’ stopped

Prey Veng authorities briefly detained a Vietnamese couple on Friday in Kampong Trabek district after they were caught allegedly transporting live wildlife, including more than 200 kilograms of snakes, across the border to Vietnam. The pair were let go with a warning because among the haul of animals, none are considered endangered.

Chea Samnang, chief of the district’s Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, said a task force intercepted the traders, who were identified by the Forestry Administration as Nguyen Thin Gim and Chea Poeng, following a tip from villagers.

He said the RCAF helped to catch the couple and the Forestry Administration examined and took the wildlife.

A provincial Forestry Administration official, who declined to give his name, said the couple was released on Saturday morning after being warned not to transport wildlife again.

The official said the suspects had bought the animals from villagers in the district

The animals included three ducks, 60 doves and 221.5 kilograms of snakes. They were all brought to the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre.