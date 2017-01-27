Two dead, one injured in Thailand shooting

A Thai man on Tuesday shot dead two Cambodian workers and wounded a third after an argument over a small timber sale in Thailand’s Suphan Buri province, according to police.

According to the Cambodia National Police’s website, Thai officers arrested a Thai man after discovering the bodies of a 30-year-old Cambodian worker identified as Pheng and his coworker, indentified as 20-year-old Nang, at a sugarcane plantation where the victims and shooter were employed.

The report stated the suspect, named Beng, who is in his 20s, had clashed with four Cambodian workers, despite the group previously being friendly.

The one Cambodian worker to escape unscathed told Thai officials that, prior to the shooting, the group had visited Beng’s home to tell him the father of victim Pheng no longer wanted to buy a piece of timber the pair had previously agreed to trade.

The worker said after the group left, Beng sped after them on a moto, blocked their path and shot three of them, killing two.

Separately, 24 Cambodians were on Wednesday repatriated from Thailand via a check point in Oddar Meanchey province after completing prison sentences.