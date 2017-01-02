Two found dead, one injured in SR room

Two people were murdered in a rental room early yesterday morning in Siem Reap town, while a third co-worker survived with serious injuries.

All three victims had their throats slit in a case that police say still has neither suspects nor motive.

Two men, Khuy Sokhin, 27, and Veth Ratha, 25, were killed, while the third victim, a woman named Leng Srey Pov, 28, survived.

Meas Sambath, deputy chief of Sala Kanseng village police, said the room had been rented by four people, but one had left just days before the murders.

All four worked for a Thai health product company called Bhip, which only recently opened an office in Siem Reap.

“They were killed in the same room. One of the dead and the injured woman were found on the bed, while the other man was on the floor. The surviving woman had a cut on her throat, on the cheek and on her lip,” said Sambath.

“She may be OK,” Sambath said of Pov.

“The company had a party for their staff in the evening, and at 3:30am, villagers living nearby heard screaming, but no one went to check until 5:30am,” said Sambath.

Duong Sokha, chief of the provincial criminal office, said that nothing was stolen from the room.

The bodies have been taken to Wat Damnak for a ceremony while police continue to search for answers.

“We cannot conclude what prompted the murder as we are investigating it,” Sokha said.