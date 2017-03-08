Two killed in heavy machinery accidents

Two people died from being run over by heavy machinery in separate incidents at two different construction sites on Monday, local authorities said yesterday.

Leng Bunlong, deputy chief of Takeo province’s Prey Kabbas district traffic police department, said that Pe Breng, a 77-year-old widowed fortune teller living in Po Romchak commune, suffered a broken right thigh and died at Prey Kabbas district referral hospital after being run over by a bulldozer.

He added that the driver, Nuon Nimit, 23, had escaped the scene.

“However, the victim’s relatives have filed a complaint and the company showed up to negotiate the compensation, [though] there is no agreement yet. The vehicle was impounded by Prey Kabbas district police station for preparation of the lawsuit,” Bunlong said.

A similar case happened in Kampong Thom province on the same day in which Rin Raimin, a 26-year-old Chinese national managing construction work on National Road 6, died on-site after being run over by a steamroller when the driver allegedly reversed the vehicle carelessly, said Baray district police chief Suon Then.

“The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was impounded by Baray district police station for interrogation and lawsuit preparation. The body was handed over to the company’s representative to repatriate the body to the family,” Then confirmed.

He added that the suspect, Sok Chhom, whose negligent driving had caused the victim’s death, is currently being detained at Baray district police station.