Two police pinched in jailhouse drug deal

A prison guard at a correctional centre in Tbong Khmum province and a police officer with the Ministry of Interior were charged with drug trafficking at the provincial court on Friday.

Court spokesman Theng Cheang identified the two as prison guard Touch Sokun, 32, and Pal Seiha, 19.

“The two police officers have been charged with illegal drug trafficking by the prosecutor and sent to the investigating judge. The judge had them placed in pre-trial detention,” Cheang said

Oum Monyvan, Ponhea Krek district police chief, said the two officers were arrested on Wednesday while in the act of distributing.

“We implemented the law without bias. When we arrested them, we also confiscated a large packet of drugs,” Monyvan said

Sorn Keo, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry’s Department of Prisons, said this was the first time a prison official had been caught “red-handed”, though The Post has reported more than one instance in recent years in which a guard was charged with dealing.

“We will continue to drug test . . . If we would find them, we will fire them,” Keo said.