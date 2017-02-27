Two-year sentence in PM threat case: report

A Prey Veng man was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison on Friday for making an alleged death threat to Prime Minister Hun Sen in a Facebook video last year, according to local media reports.

Ven Sopheap, 27, was charged with making a death threat, incitement and incitement to discrimination after being arrested on October 27, in a case handled by the Ministry of Interior’s cybercrimes department.

A court official yesterday refused to confirm the verdict.

The trial, which began on February 13, saw Sopheap admit to writing a post accompanying the video, which read “Hun Sen, today is your last day!” but deny creating the actual video, which shows a mock funeral with a baby doll and a voiceover that threatens to burn it soon.