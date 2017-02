Ven Sopheap, 27, is escorted out of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court earlier this month after his trial for allegedly threatening the life of Prime Minister Hun Sen. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment on Friday. Pha Lina

Two-year sentence in PM threat case: report

A Prey Veng man was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison on Friday for making an alleged death threat to Prime Minister Hun Sen in a Facebook video last year, according to local media reports.

Ven Sopheap, 27, was charged with making a death threat, incitement and incitement to discrimination after being arrested on October 27, in a case handled by the Ministry of Interior’s cybercrimes department.

A court official yesterday refused to confirm the verdict.

The trial, which began on February 13, saw Sopheap admit to writing a post accompanying the video, which read “Hun Sen, today is your last day!” but deny creating the actual video, which shows a mock funeral with a baby doll and a voiceover that threatens to burn it soon.