Tycoon’s murder case retried

Lawyers for Khaou Phallaboth yesterday represented the fugitive tycoon in a retrial of his conviction for masterminding a purported plot to rape and murder the wife and daughter of Transport Minister Sun Chanthol.

During a 30-minute hearing at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday, a lawyer for Phallaboth, Lim Vanna, maintained his client was innocent, though no new evidence or witnesses were produced.

After the hearing, Vanna noted that witnesses during the trial had changed their stories, while also arguing Phallaboth had no motive to undertake such a plot. “My client did not commit what he was accused of,” he said, adding he was unaware of the whereabouts of his client, who is wanted by Interpol.

Phallaboth was sentenced in absentia in March to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit rape and premeditated murder over the byzantine plot, which was allegedly foiled by a locked window.

His former partner, Lay Huong, was tried on the same charges and jailed. Four others in the case have been sentenced to between 17 to 20 years for the plot, allegedly hatched when Chantol was minister of transport. A new verdict is due on December 12.