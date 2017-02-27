Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Uncle jailed for rape of 4-year-old

Uncle jailed for rape of 4-year-old

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in Battambang’s Chamkar Samrong commune.

Born Vannara, chief of Battambang police’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Department, identified the suspect in custody as the victim’s uncle, Thoeun Sinat, 34.

The parents, he said, had returned from work at noon on February 16, but could not find their daughter.

“At 3pm, the victim came home crying,” said Vannara. “Then [her mother] . . . saw the girl was bleeding, so she reported it to the police,”he said, adding that Sinat is now in court custody.

Vannara said the uncle was the prime suspect because the girl had been with him while the parents were away.

Dam Makra, deputy district police chief, said police waited for the results of a medical exam before making an arrest.

“The suspect did not confess at first,” he said. “We just waited [until Saturday] . . . and requested an arrest warrant . . . when the doctor certified the victim was raped.’’

Child Protection Unit director Jim McCabe, who has been following the case, called it ‘‘concerning”, but added “it is encouraging that the offender was apprehended”.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer Rouge survivors react to First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father depicts some of the atrocities committed during the Pol Pot regime. How did watching it feel for those who were alive at the time?

Cambodia's last tile masters: Why a local craft is under threat

Brought over by the French, painted cement tile making has been incorporated into Cambodian design for more than a century, even as the industry has died out in Europe.

Interview: Loung Ung, author of First They Killed My Father

The story of Loung Ung and her family’s suffering under the Khmer Rouge became known around the world with the success of her autobiography.