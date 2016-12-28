Unusual drowning ruled a suicide

A 28-year-old man was found dead in a pond on Monday in Kampong Speu province’s Sruoch district, with police officials ruling it a case of suicide, despite finding the victim with his hands and feet bound.

Chea Phoeun, 28, a resident of Oral district, was found in a pond close to his sister’s home in Sruoch district after he disappeared from her house on Sunday morning, according to Hang Sokha, deputy commune police chief.

“At first, the local authorities regarded the case as murder and dared not to bring the body out of the pond immediately, but waited for examination by experts from the provincial office,” Sokha said.

Phork Sambath, director of the forensics office for the provincial police, said the body was found with no other marks or wounds. Additionally, only Phoeun’s feet were tied tightly together and knotted. His hands were wrapped up in an unknotted rope, leading police to believe that he tied himself up.

“Our experts could not find any marks on the body or head of the victim, so it cannot be proved that it is a murder,” he said.

Sam Samuon, Kampong Speu provincial police chief, said keeping in mind that Phoeun had a history of mental health problems, the police were now treating the case as a suicide.

Chea Kong, the victim’s father, said his son was receiving treatment for his mental health issues at Phnom Penh’s Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, but that he had never attempted to take his life. Despite the police classifying it a suicide, Kong said he will not ask authorities to continue the investigation into his son’s death.