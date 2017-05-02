Opposition leader Kem Sokha speaks to supporters yesterday at an event in Massachusetts during his visit to the United States. Photo supplied

At US fundraiser, Sokha seeks $200K for election

Opposition leader Kem Sokha appealed to Cambodian citizens in the US for financial support yesterday, claiming that based on recent conversations, the international community believes the CNRP will win June’s commune elections.

Addressing a crowd in Massachusetts, Sokha said foreign politicians no longer ask him about the possibility of losing elections but instead his plans for when the CNRP wins.

“They ask us, when we win what things will we do? They want to know our political platform. What international political platform? What economical political platform? It means that maybe they see that we will lead the country soon,” Sokha said.

Ruling party spokesman Sok Eysan dismissed Sokha’s claim as a “boast”, referencing Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Patrick Murphy, who promised on a recent visit that the US would not pick sides.

Sokha added that he planned to meet with a senior official from the Trump administration today or Wednesday. A US Embassy spokesman referred questions about any planned meeting to the White House.

Sokha also called on supporters to donate a total of $200,000 to pay more than 40,000 election observers to be stationed at all polls throughout the country during the June 4 commune elections.

New amendments to the Law on Political Parties forbid funding from foreign individuals and institutions, but Cambodian citizens abroad may still contribute.

Election observers from both major parties and independent organisations will monitor the polls.