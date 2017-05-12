Ahamad Johari Chung, 23 (middle), is escorted by officials after his trial yesterday at the Phnom Penh court. Photo supplied

Using his ‘noodle’ Smuggler pleads ignorance

A Malaysian man implicated in a drug trafficking case pleaded ignorance of what was strapped to his body at Phnom Penh’s Municipal Court yesterday.

Ahamad Johari Chung, 23, and Choi Chun Tung, 44, a Chinese national, stand accused of drug possession and trafficking. Cambodian authorities stopped Chung en route to Taipei at Phnom Penh International airport with 1.068 kilograms of heroin strapped to his body.

A customs official peels a package of heroin from Chung's leg last year at the Phnom Penh International Airport. Photo supplied

Tung remains at large. Chung said he met Tung through a friend. When Tung invited him for an all-expenses-paid vacation in Cambodia, Chung accepted.

While in Phnom Penh, said Chung, Tung asked him to carry packages of white powder to Taipei. When he refused, Tung and another man forcefully strapped the packages to Chung’s body while assuring him they only contained noodle powder.

Chung’s lawyer requested a lighter sentence due to Chung’s belief Tung enlisted him to smuggle noodle powder. The court is expected to reach a verdict on May 25.