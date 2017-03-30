Villagers reject City Hall offer

Chroy Changvar peninsula land disputants yesterday delivered a petition to the Ministry of Land Management rejecting City Hall’s proposal to take away 90 percent of their land for the development of a satellite city.

The villagers on February 28 were given a one-month deadline to accept a City Hall offer to keep only 10 percent of their land and part with the rest without compensation to make way for the Overseas Cambodia Investment Corporation’s planned development. A similar deadline had been issued in September, but city officials have declined to say what will happen to families that don’t accept.

Around 50 villagers, led by representative Chea Sophat, asked the Land Ministry to intervene in the issue and proposed their own 50-50 split – with half going to the city and residents retaining the rest.

“We want 50 percent and the issuance of land titles for us. But if we have to sell [all of] it, we will sell at market price,” Sophat said.

Spokesman for the Land Ministry, Seang Lot, could not be reached yesterday, but City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey said the 10 percent deal was the only offer available, and any other deal was “impossible”.