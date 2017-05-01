An extensive cache of weapons was unearthed by a farmer in Kampong Speu's Phnom Sruouch district on Saturday that was possibly left over from the Cambodian Civil War. Photo supplied

Weapons cache found in Kampong Speu

A farmer ploughing his land in Kampong Speu’s Phnom Sruoch disrict unearthed an extensive cache of old weapons left over from the Cambodian civil war on Saturday morning, according to local police.

Say Bunthorn, Phnom Sruoch district police chief, told The Post the stash consisted of, among other things, a 12.7mm machine gun, three B-41 and two B-40 rocket launchers, a CKC rifle, an M16 rifle, 253 bullets and a T-25 radio.

“Those ordnances are the war legacy from the Lon Nol regime,” Bunthorn said.

Weapons and unexploded ordnance from the conflict between Lon Nol and the Khmer Rouge, and the subsequent years of war after the Khmer Rouge’s ouster, are still regularly uncovered in Cambodia.

Bunthorn said the farmer, Sim Kea, discovered the weapons while he was preparing to plant bamboo. Kea then called the provincial police who impounded the war relics.

“The weapons were gathered and impounded temporarily at the Dambouk Roung Commune Police Station to be later handed to [the Cambodian Mine Action Centre] for detonation,” Bunthorn added.