White Building Residents to prep papers for survey

A survey of White Building residents will be carried out by Ministry of Labour officials on December 3 in preparation for the building’s demolition, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Land Management.

The letter advises residents to have personal documents ready for the survey, which is set to begin at 8am. The survey will target only those who own their flats, with renters advised they need not attend.

The letter did not say whether renters would be eligible for re-housing in the structure that eventually replaces the White Building – civil society groups have repeatedly expressed concerns that some residents may find themselves homeless when the development is completed – and Land Management Ministry spokesmen were not reachable for clarification yesterday.

Residents representative Dy Sophannaramany said yesterday that residents were aware of the survey and would comply with it. She added that many are not interested in waiting through the projected three-to-four-year construction time to move into a flat in the new structure and would rather be bought out.