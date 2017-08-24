Victim Sarai Serai, 48, was attacked with acid by his wife on Tuesday in Kampong Cham province. Photo supplied

Wife throws acid over husband in argument

A Kampong Cham woman is on the run after she allegedly doused her husband in acid on Tuesday night, marking Cambodia’s fifth acid attack so far this year.

Chealea Commune Police Chief Luy Tongchhe said Seng Sovan, 58, is suspected of throwing acid over her husband, Sarai Serai, 48, as he lay in a hammock watching television. Tongchhe said he did not know the strength of the acid, or where it was purchased.

“The wife threw acid on the husband at their house because she got angry with her husband for having a second wife,” he said.

“They never had domestic violence [before] . . . and the husband requested authorities not to punish his wife so that she can look after [their four] children, and he acknowledged that it was partly his mistake.”

Batheay Deputy District Police Chief Duong Nha said Serai had sustained minor injuries to his face and back.

“He stayed at Calmette Hospital for treatment, and he told me that his eyes were unable to see clearly yet,” Nha said.

Serai and Chheang Ra, director of Calmette Hospital, could not be reached yesterday, while Kampong Cham Provincial Court Prosecutor Huot Vuthy declined to comment.

The latest acid attack is the fifth case this year – up from three reported cases in 2016 – and bears similarities to an attack in Tbong Khmum earlier this month, when the male victim also appealed for the release of his wife after she doused him in acid.