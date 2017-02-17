Search form

Woman and sister killed in Thailand

A Cambodian woman and her sister were stabbed to death, allegedly by the woman’s drug-addicted husband, in Thailand’s Chanthaburi province yesterday morning.

According to Chim Chamnan, chief of the Cambodia-Thailand Border Relations Office in Pailin province, the murders took place when the woman refused to give her husband money to buy drugs.

Already intoxicated, the husband stabbed his wife multiple times with a knife.

“The husband is addicted to drugs,” said Chamnan. “He stabbed the wife and when the sister tried to stop him, he chased her; she was stabbed to death in the nearby forest.”

Chamnan said the incident only involved Cambodian citizens. “All three persons are Cambodian workers from Takeo province,” Chamnan said, but authorities have not yet identified them. “The husband tried to escape, but Thai police arrested him shortly after the murder.”

Chamnan said that Thai authorities will take legal action against the husband and are preparing to hand the victims’ bodies over to Cambodian authorities.

Contact author: Phak Seangly
