Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Twelve Cintri waste collection workers were arrested after beating a man yesterday. Photo supplied

Women busted for beatdown

Twelve female workers for city garbage contractor Cintri were arrested on Tuesday night by Por Sen Chey district police for beating a man – twice – in what ultimately appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.

Por Sen Chey district police chief Yem Saran said the workers, who live together in a rented house in Dangkor district, attacked factory worker Sorn Mithona, 22, at 8:30pm and again at 9:15pm while he was waiting for a truck to transport goods from the factory.

“First, four to five members started beating the victim . . . [he] got a swollen eye and a cut mouth, and they ran away when they saw our police patrolling in that area. Then, they gathered [more workers] and returned to beat the victim again after he returned from the hospital. This time, they injured him badly and his right eye might become blind,” Saran said.

He added that the authorities then managed to arrest the workers, who told police they got the “wrong person”, as they mistook the victim for a market security guard with whom they had arguments before.

“Those workers were charged with causing violence intentionally . . . They will be sent to Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Thursday morning.”

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
