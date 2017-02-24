Search form

Accidental calling card blows burglar’s escape

A forgetful friend from Takhmao is cursing his clumsiness after he left his ID card at the scene of the crime on Wednesday.

Police say the stick-wielding suspect approached the house he planned to rob when the homeowners returned.

He gave each a solid whack on the head, when a stunned third resident returned.

Our villain escaped empty-handed but dropped his ID on the way a thoughtful gift for police.

Later that night, the blundering burglar came back for his card, and was promptly nabbed by the waiting cops.

Koh Santepheap

Contact author: Touch Sokha
