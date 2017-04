Addict takes fury out on his own possessions

A 24-year-old’s drug addiction literally put him out of house and home after he set fire to his own dwelling and damaged his car yesterday in Pailin province.

Police say the user became enraged after his mother refused to give him money to fuel his habit, so he broke the mirrors of his car and later came back to set his home ablaze before fleeing.

Police found the destructive druggie the next day and sent him to court.

