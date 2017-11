Addicts jailed after using by local market

Eight addicts had a prime location for shopping, but not for doing drugs, and were busted by capital police in Monorom commune yesterday.

Cops said the house was just a short walk from the market, and neighbours knew exactly what was going on before they dropped the dime.

Officers descended and arrested the four men and four women before confiscating 10 bags of an illicit substance and sending everyone off to pre-trial detention.

