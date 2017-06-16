After argument, family needs to bury hatchet

Relations with the in-laws were just one of the things an unemployed man damaged during an outburst on Wednesday in Kandal’s Sa’ang district.

Police say the suspect was angered and started doling out insults after his wife told him to find a job.

The mother-in-law told him to stop, prompting the man to throw an axe, which broke through a wall and struck the older woman in the head.

Though she wasn’t seriously injured, the matriarch filed a complaint to cops and her hatchet-heaving son-in-law was soon arrested.

Post News