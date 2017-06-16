Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - After argument, family needs to bury hatchet

After argument, family needs to bury hatchet

Relations with the in-laws were just one of the things an unemployed man damaged during an outburst on Wednesday in Kandal’s Sa’ang district.

Police say the suspect was angered and started doling out insults after his wife told him to find a job.

The mother-in-law told him to stop, prompting the man to throw an axe, which broke through a wall and struck the older woman in the head.

Though she wasn’t seriously injured, the matriarch filed a complaint to cops and her hatchet-heaving son-in-law was soon arrested.

Post News

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

Ieng Mouly on war, corruption, and working with Son Sann

Ieng Mouly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

People search for their names on the voter lists at a polling station in Kampong Cham’s Veal Vong commune earlier this month.

Carving Tbong Khmum from Kampong Cham may see CPP gain assembly seat

Four years ago, when the opposition snatched Kampong Cham away from the ruling party in 2013 national elections, it hinted at a deeper shift taking

Comfrel Executive Director Koul Panha speaks to the press at a meeting yesterday in Phnom Penh.

NGOs claim 95 percent result count accuracy

As the National Election Committee launched into the recount proc