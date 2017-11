After fender bender, drunk decides to nap

Some drunk drivers are apt to run from the scene, but a man in Svay Rieng province decided to take a nap instead after a collision on Sunday.

The lout was piloting his motorbike down the wrong side of the road when he crashed into a lorry.

After waking the drowsy driver, responding officers impounded both vehicles to the lot to wait for the matter to be solved.

Nokorwat