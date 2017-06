After a hit-and-run, driver has to run again

Justice, unfortunately, couldn’t catch up with a capital truck driver who fled the scene twice on Tuesday in Choam Chao commune.

After running into a car carrying a woman and her children – neither of whom were injured – the suspect began driving away.

Seeing the escape, a motorist followed and stopped in front of the truck, but then the driver bolted on foot.

Police came later and impounded the runaway’s rig.

Kampuchea Thmey