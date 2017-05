After-school activity for two teens ends badly

Opting out of football and debate team, two high school students chose phone snatching as their extracurricular activity in the capital’s Chamkarmon district on Tuesday.

Pulling close to a woman who was stopping for an after-work snack, they allegedly grabbed her cellphone and bolted.

When police in the proximity heard the woman’s cries for help, they darted after the delinquents, caught them, and hauled them off for a more grown-up version of detention.

