After theft thwarted, victim says let it be

A particularly forgiving tuk-tuk driver came to terms with the man trying to swipe his wallet and phone and then told police to let him go after a failed robbery in Phnom Penh’s Phsar Thmey III commune yesterday.

Feeling a bit woozy from drinking, he stopped near a mall for rest. He woke up to someone rifling through his pockets and lashed out with his fists.

When authorities arrived the tensions had calmed and the victim asked the cops to let the culprit go as he hadn’t actually stolen anything.

Koh Santepheap