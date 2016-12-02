Search form

Aggressive arguer assaults rival’s home

A fired-up Banteay Meanchey resident cast aside all civility on Tuesday when he attempted to break into his neighbour’s house after a heated argument. The furious man approached the home threateningly but was thwarted by the neighbor’s quick thinking – he shut the door.

His anger knowing no bounds, the hothead and an accomplice broke a few windows and a glass door while spewing death threats. Police were late to arrive at the scene, giving the spoilsport enough time to escape.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
